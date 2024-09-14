Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,442.44 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English bought 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $13,442.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,354,343 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,799.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.18. Culp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on CULP

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.