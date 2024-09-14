crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.96 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, crvUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. crvUSD has a total market cap of $69.96 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000078 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.91 or 0.00260512 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 69,965,849 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,118,617 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 69,423,115.47473387. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99792651 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $11,732,308.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

