Cronos Price Up 6.7% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.17 billion and $4.98 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00042210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00014448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

