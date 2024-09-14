Cronos Market Cap Reaches $2.21 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Cronos has a market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $8.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00041128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014292 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.