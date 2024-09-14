Cronos Group (CVE:MJN) Trading Down 1.9%

Cronos Group Inc (CVE:MJN – Get Free Report) fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$11.90 and last traded at C$12.15. 1,388,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,065,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.38.
Cronos Group Stock Down 1.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.15.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc, formerly PharmaCan Capital Corp, is a Canada-based cannabis company. The Company operates two Licensed Producers (LPs) regulated within Health Canada’s Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the ACMPR) and holds a portfolio of investments in other Licensed Producers and ACMPR applicants.
