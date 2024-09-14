Critical Comparison: ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) vs. GAP (NYSE:GPS)

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) and ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of GAP shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of GAP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GAP and ABC-Mart,Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAP 0 7 8 0 2.53 ABC-Mart,Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

GAP currently has a consensus price target of $27.08, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given GAP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GAP is more favorable than ABC-Mart,Inc..

This table compares GAP and ABC-Mart,Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAP 4.52% 27.57% 6.30% ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GAP and ABC-Mart,Inc.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAP $15.00 billion 0.00 $502.00 million $1.80 N/A ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GAP has higher revenue and earnings than ABC-Mart,Inc..

Summary

GAP beats ABC-Mart,Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls. The company offers its products through company-operated stores, franchise stores, websites, and third-party arrangements. It has franchise agreements to operate Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta stores and websites in Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The Gap, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores. The company offers its products under the VANS, HAWKINS, Saucony, NUOVO, DANNER, SPERRY,WHITE'S BOOTS, and byA brand names. It operates various stores in Hokkaido, Tohoku, Tokyo, Kanto, Chubu, Kansai, Chugoku and Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, as well as South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

