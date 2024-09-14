Craig Hallum Boosts Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target to $35.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.97. The company has a market cap of $408.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.39.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lovesac

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $442,990.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lovesac by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 12.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

