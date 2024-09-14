CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income (LON:CYN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $179.99

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.99 ($2.35) and traded as low as GBX 166.02 ($2.17). CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income shares last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.18), with a volume of 250,848 shares changing hands.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 181.02. The company has a market cap of £112.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -862.50 and a beta of 1.00.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a GBX 2.82 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s previous dividend of $1.26. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,000.00%.

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

