Counos X Price Hits $0.10 (CCXX)

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Counos X has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Counos X has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00260514 BTC.
Counos X Profile
Counos X’s genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx.
Buying and Selling Counos X
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using US dollars.
