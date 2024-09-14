Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRVS stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Corvus Pharmaceuticals

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,855,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $136,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,658 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

