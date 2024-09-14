Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
CRVS stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
