Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 196,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 145,474 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $26.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.73. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a net margin of 179.79% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $63.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1549 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTMX. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 54.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 144,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 112,699 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 281,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 3,292.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 336,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,679 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Articles

