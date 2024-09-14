Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,344 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SMART Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SMART Global by 7,076.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 850,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $4,153,000.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $308,792.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $308,792.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $59,814.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,193 shares of company stock valued at $795,466. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.67. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

