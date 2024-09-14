Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,193 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $61,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 17,066.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In related news, Director Pamela C. Stewart bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,336 shares in the company, valued at $164,672.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 1,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $43,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,018.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela C. Stewart acquired 3,850 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $100,061.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,672.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $1,131,254. 30.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE BY opened at $26.56 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $154.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BY has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

