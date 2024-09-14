Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,420 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $49,533,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,429 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $920,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after buying an additional 73,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.29.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.96. F.N.B. Co. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

