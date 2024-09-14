Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $567,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,880,000 after purchasing an additional 35,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,554,000 after buying an additional 140,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE POR opened at $48.59 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,486 shares of company stock valued at $262,153. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.