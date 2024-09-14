Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.20% of Forrester Research worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Forrester Research by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $19.13 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $364.62 million, a PE ratio of 637.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 0.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

