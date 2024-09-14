Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Everi were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Everi by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,415,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,522,000 after acquiring an additional 236,652 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 461,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,503,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,424,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,320,000 after buying an additional 30,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Performance

EVRI stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kate C. Lowenhar-Fisher sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $155,736.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,777.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,281. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

