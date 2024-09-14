Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Has $597,000 Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

