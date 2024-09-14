CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHS opened at $97.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

