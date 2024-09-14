CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.