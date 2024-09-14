CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJUL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the second quarter worth $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS:BJUL opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.