CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,433 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 631.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 81,654 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 179,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.17.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

