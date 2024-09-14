CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

