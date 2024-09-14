CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $895,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,302,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,812,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $59.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

