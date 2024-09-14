CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 949.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 52,108 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 35,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,336 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $89.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.04.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.