CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 871 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.93.

McKesson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $518.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $417.65 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $567.33 and its 200 day moving average is $557.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total transaction of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

