CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Upbound Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,603.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,603.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

UPBD opened at $30.93 on Friday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on UPBD. BTIG Research started coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

