Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given Outperform Rating at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

CORZ opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Core Scientific will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Core Scientific

In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,521 shares of company stock worth $102,328 and have sold 27,655 shares worth $260,087. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at $2,334,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at $4,222,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at $369,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Featured Articles

