Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $617,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

STZ opened at $252.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.91 and its 200-day moving average is $253.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

