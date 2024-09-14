ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,097,473,000 after buying an additional 8,479,963 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,907,542,000 after purchasing an additional 826,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $860,398,000 after purchasing an additional 191,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,079,041 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $705,594,000 after purchasing an additional 211,257 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $103.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $101.29 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

