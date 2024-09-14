ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,021,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $103.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on COP. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

