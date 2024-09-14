Connexion Mobility Ltd (ASX:CXZ) Insider Aaryn Nania Purchases 3,805,280 Shares of Stock

Connexion Mobility Ltd (ASX:CXZ – Get Free Report) insider Aaryn Nania purchased 3,805,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$106,547.84 ($71,031.89).
Connexion Mobility Stock Performance
About Connexion Mobility
Connexion Mobility Ltd develops and commercializes fleet management software for the automotive industry in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its product portfolio includes OnTRAC, which manages the courtesy transportation program; and the Connexion platform designed with OEM-agnostic functionality to franchise and multi-franchise.
