Condor Capital Management Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.8% in the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.3% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $379.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

