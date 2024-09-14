Condor Capital Management Takes Position in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC)

Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 2.01% of Putnam BDC Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBDC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Putnam BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Putnam BDC Income ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth $303,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBDC stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.51. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $35.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67.

Putnam BDC Income ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th.

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

