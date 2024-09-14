Condor Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Condor Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $249.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

