Condor Capital Management Reduces Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Condor Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 263,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,658,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after buying an additional 221,983 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.05. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $267.24.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

