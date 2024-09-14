Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.4 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $378.34 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.17 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $368.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.