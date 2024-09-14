Condor Capital Management Has $16.75 Million Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,045 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Condor Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Condor Capital Management owned about 1.51% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $16,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Sykon Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sykon Capital LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

