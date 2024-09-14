Condor Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.52% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 36,412 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is 93.57%.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

