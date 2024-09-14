Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.31. Comtech Telecommunications shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 374,360 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a market cap of $94.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $128.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.42 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 562,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 90.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,447 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 98,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 107.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46,041 shares in the last quarter.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of next-gen telecommunication solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's Satellite and Space Communications segment offers satellite ground station technologies, services and system integration that facilitates the transmission of voice, video, and data over GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, including solid-state and traveling wave tube power amplifiers, modems, VSAT platforms, and frequency converters; and satellite communications and tracking antenna systems, including high precision full motion fixed and mobile X/Y tracking antennas, RF feeds, reflectors, and radomes.

