Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Trading Down 7.5%

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). Approximately 555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 84,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.65 ($0.06).

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.27 million, a PE ratio of -430.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 594.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.90.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 27 restaurants that includes 5 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

