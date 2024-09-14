CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Insider Sells $69,046.50 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Joseph Lowe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00.

CompoSecure Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CompoSecure by 87.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Further Reading

