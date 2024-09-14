Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 863,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 522% from the previous session’s volume of 138,845 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.90 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $561.95 million for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.22%. Research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

