Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.73.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.23. Comerica has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,878,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,968,000 after purchasing an additional 676,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 51.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,045,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,564,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,109,000 after acquiring an additional 870,812 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after acquiring an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,288,000 after acquiring an additional 130,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

