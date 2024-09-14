Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

