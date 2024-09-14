Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTSH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,371,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,276. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

