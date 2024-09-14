Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,018,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,916 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $187,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cognex by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 27.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $249,922.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Fehr acquired 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,922.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.41. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

