CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by OV Management LLC

OV Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.1% of OV Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OV Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,891,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 44,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in CME Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in CME Group by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $216.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.67. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.70 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.