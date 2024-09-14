ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 526.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %
NYSE:EMO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 65,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,421. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
