ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 526.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.77. The company had a trading volume of 65,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,421. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $473,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

