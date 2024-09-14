Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

