Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.06. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
